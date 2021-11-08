SAVANNAH, Mo. - Marian "Faye" (Schottel) Gurwell was born May 24, 1932, to Pryor (Sr.) and Bertha (Ladage) Schottel in Cosby, Missouri. She passed away Nov. 6, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.
She graduated from Savannah High School in 1950.
She rode in horse shows and loved to roller skate. She and seven other girls put on a halftime show at the Savannah Tournament, during high school.
She married Ray Gurwell, the love of her life. They would have celebrated 70 years on Dec. 27, 2021.
She was a member of Maple Grove Community of Christ Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher.
Faye worked in the small appliances department of St. Joe Light & Power, while Ray was in the Army. When Ray got home, she was a full partner on the farm, where she raised a big garden, chickens, bottle calves, and helped sow wheat and other chores.
She later worked at Colony House and retired, after 20 years at Metro North Mall.
She was "Grandma GG" to her great-granddaughters. She was the place to go if they needed a babysitter or they needed a break from chores. You could get snacks, drinks, back rubs, hugs, play games and laugh with Grandma GG.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Fern Dixon; brother, Pryor L. Schottel, Jr.; three sons: Terry (Jan. 1983), Jim (Feb. 1975) and Tim (March 1983).
Survivors include: husband, Ray Gurwell; daughter, Catherine and Steven Johnson; grandsons, Brian and Heather Johnson, and Kyle and Kristin Johnson; and great-granddaughters: Emma, Kealy, Kimber and Bella, all of Clarksdale, Missouri.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Noyes Home for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
