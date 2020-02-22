Gunter, Kellie K.

Kellie K. Gunter

Kellie Kay Gunter, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, after a brief bout with stage 4 cancer.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Church, 5103 South 50th St., St. Joseph.

Inurnment will take place at a later date, at Fisher Cemetery, in Preston, Missouri.

Memorial contributions, in Kellie's name, may be made to the church.

To view the full obituary, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.terraceparkfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.