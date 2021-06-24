Cynthia (Cindy) Ann Gunter, 52, of St. Joseph, passed away after a courageous five year battle with breast cancer on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 11, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of Dora Judah and Donald Smith. She graduated from Central High School class of 1987, and married Bartholomew Gunter on April 16, 1987. Cindy worked at United States Postal Service as a Rural Mail Carrier for the last 32 years in the communities of DeKalb and Rushville, Missouri.
She was a loving mother of seven children and devoted wife, who constantly put her family first. She enjoyed collecting bears and cookbooks of all kinds. She was a kindhearted lady, who never knew a stranger and had an infectious smile that would light up a room. Cindy enjoyed cheering on everyone including her favorite team - The Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Smith, and stepfather, Thomas Judah.
Survivors include, mother, Dora Judah, St. Joseph; husband, Bartholomew Gunter, of the home; daughters, Veronica Day (Nathan), Kansas City, Missouri, Elizabeth Gunter, Columbia, Missouri, and Rebekah Gunter, of the home; sons, Jacob Gunter and fiance Brooke Beaver, Platte City, Missouri, Michael Gunter (Paige), Kansas City, Joseph Gunter, of the home, and Thomas Gunter, of the home; grandchildren, Olivia and Evelyn Day, Kansas City; brothers, John Davis, Buena Vista, Virginia, and Marty Smith, Rowland Park, Kansas; and sister, Debra Spring, Kansas City.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, St. James Catholic Church, Fr. Joseph Totton Celebrant, Rosary: 5 p.m. Thursday, Rupp Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. Internment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri, David Jordan Officiating.
Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
