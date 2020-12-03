Wilma H. Manville Gummig, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 1, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Wilma was born on Jan. 12, 1929, in Wathena, Kansas, to Wm. H. and Anna Wagenknecht Manville.

Wilma Manville was joined in marriage to Warren D. Gummig on Nov. 12, 1949, in Wathena.

They lived in Wathena before moving to St. Joseph in 1957, and then lived in Mesa, Arizona for many years, before returning to St. Joseph in 1991. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1995.

She graduated from Wathena High School in 1947 and from Gard Business University in St. Joseph. Wilma worked for ASCS Office and Social Welfare Board in Missouri.

She was an active member of the Ashland United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, where she was a soloist for many years.

She was also a soloist for the Unity Church of St. Joseph.

Wilma was an active member of the Fortnightly Musical Club, serving as an auditor. Wilma also sang for many weddings and funerals throughout her life. Music was one of the greatest loves in her life and she used it as her ministry to others.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers: Henry F., Wilbur C., Charles W., Peter A. andDonald Manville and three sisters: Jessie L. Davis, Maxine Embery and Bettie Brown.

Survivors include one brother-in-law, Howard Gummig of Wathena, numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call after 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Due to Covid concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, with Dr. Doug Walters officiating.

Memorials: Ashland United Methodist Church or the Wathena United Methodist Church.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.