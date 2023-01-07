Guinn, Donald L. 1958-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Donald Lee Guinn, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 30, 1958, in Chillicothe, Missouri, son of Alice and Jerry Guinn. He graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, class of 1977, and was an Eagle Scout. He was a very gifted mechanic and loved to work on cars, small engines and anything mechanical. Donald was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corp.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dean Guinn.
He is survived by mother, Alice Guinn, St. Joseph; brother, Dean (Dodie) Guinn, Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Dianne Guinn (Phil Gloggner), St. Joseph; two nieces; one nephew; one great-niece; several cousins; and his close friend, Carol Nelson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The family is requesting memorials to the Noyes Home and the Animal Shelter. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment with Military honors will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
