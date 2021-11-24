KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Carol Allison (Schultz) Guier, 67, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home.
Carol was born on Dec. 10, 1953, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Edward and Betty (Shankle) Schultz.
Carol is a graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.
She married Roger Guier on April 15, 1978. He survives of the home.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Additional survivors include her daughter, Gillian Ewart (Nicholas); brother, Edward Schultz; and one granddaughter.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Inurnment at the Bellevue Cemetery, Leona, Kansas.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
