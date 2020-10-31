CAMERON, Mo. - Carl Guffey, age 80, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.

Carl was born the son of George and Luetta Guffey (Perkins) on Oct. 25, 1939, in Thayer, Missouri. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Southwest Missouri State College (University) in Springfield, Missouri, and a Master's Degree in Education with a specialty in Administration at University of Missouri at Kansas City.

He worked as a teacher and administrator in the Hickman Mills School District for 30 years. Carl was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cameron, Cameron. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Shriner's, the Scottish Rite and the Braymer Lions Club.

He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching college basketball and gardening. He loved nature, enjoyed viewing scenery and walking in the woods.

Survivors include one son, Clayton Guffey of Phoenix, Arizona; two granddaughters, Faith Croisant, spouse Colten Croisant, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Samantha Barton of Olathe, Kansas; one brother, George Guffey, Jr. and spouse Mary Guffey; and niece, Jennifer Guffey of St. Louis, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, John Guffey.

A private family inurnment will be held at Murphy Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Lodge #334 of Breckenridge, Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.