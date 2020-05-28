Guest, Velma L. 1914-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Velma Leota Guest, 105, King City, passed to her heavenly home on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Pine View Manor, Stanberry, Missouri.

Velma was born Aug. 23, 1914, near Oak, Missouri, to Homer and Vesta (Popplewell) Price.

She attended Roberts and Orchid rural schools in DeKalb County and graduated from King City High School, in 1933.

She became a member of the Orchid Christian Church at an early age and later transferred membership to the Star Chapel United Methodist Church, on Empire Prairie in rural King City.

Velma was united in marriage to Darrel Dean Guest on Sept. 28, 1934, in the Wedding Chapel at the St. Francis Hotel in St. Joseph.

They established their home on Empire Prairie.

To this union were born two children, Darrel Dwaine and Datha Darlene Guest.

Darrel and Velma's farming operation on Empire Prairie lasted for a total of 62 years.

Velma was a homemaker, former superintendent of the children's department at Star Chapel United Methodist Church and taught the beginner's class for many years.

She was also active in many capacities with the church's Ladies Aid Society.

Velma was a ten year 4-H Club Leader in clothing for the Garfield Bluebirds, director of "Make It With Wool" contest from this area for several years, and was a newspaper correspondent to the Union Star Comet, King City Chronicle and a 46 year correspondent to the Tri-County News.

She was an active member of the H.O.A. Club (Help One Another).

Her hobbies included: quilting, embroidering, crocheting, vegetable and flower gardening, letter writing and sending greeting cards with personal handwritten notes inside.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Darrel Guest; her parents, Homer and Vesta Price; brother, Franklin Price; son and daughter-in-law, Dwaine and Ann Marie Guest; and dear friend and classmate, Ermal Crouch Jameson.

Velma is survived by: a daughter, Darlene Guest Peterson and husband, Carl, of King City; six grandchildren: Gina Guest (Mike Rensing), St. Joseph, Shelley (Mark) Kuykendall, Marshalltown, Iowa, David (Amy) Peterson, Dallas Center, Iowa, Sue (R.J.) Johnson, Roland, Iowa, Dr. Jared Peterson, Oswego, New York, and Joe (Karen) Peterson, Columbus, Ohio; seven great- grandchildren: Dustin Guest, Sami Dunn, Amanda Rosier (Jared), Owen and Molly Peterson, Addison and Ryne Johnson; three great-great grandchildren: Jaelynne, Reagan, and Camden Rosier; and beloved nieces and nephews; and many friends, young and old.

Private Graveside Services and Burial will be held in Star Chapel Cemetery, Empire Prairie under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Memorials may be made to: Star Chapel Cemetery and/or Empire Community Center in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com.