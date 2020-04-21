Guess, James L. 1932-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - James "Jim" Leon Guess, of Albany, gained his wings on April 16, 2020.

He was born Nov. 23, 1932, in Albany, the son of Wayne and Doris (Madden) Guess.

Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; his beloved wife, Twila Rose (Cook) Guess; sister, Joyce Newman; and brothers: Forrest, Max, Larry, Wendell and Maurice.

Jim graduated from Albany High School in 1950, and married Twila Rose Cook, on March 9, 1951.

They were proud parents to three children: Steve Guess, Cathy Graff and Vince "Vinny" Guess.

Jim and Twila spent many years in California raising their children while Jim worked for the federal government as an inspector.

Jim was an avid and award-winning tennis player, golf enthusiast, puzzle master and never one to shy away from a good prank. He loved challenging family, and friends to games and rarely met an opponent he could not beat. Later in life, Jim found great pleasure in sharing coffee with friends at the diner, convincing his good friend, Betty, that he was a better bowler, riding around on his golf cart, helping his late brother, Maurice, and nephew, David Guess, on the farm, and watching sports so he could ruffle the right fan's feathers.

Jim cared deeply for his family and enjoyed the times they were together. Jim was known to spend hours on the phone talking to Steve, working on new craft projects with Cathy, and countless road trips with Vinny visiting relatives.

Jim will be fondly remembered for his witty sense of humor and genuine kindness. His grin was infectious and his smirk was always full of surprises.

Jim is survived by: his children: Steve Guess (Peggy), Cathy Graff (David) and Vince "Vinny" Guess; grandchildren: Dustin Moore, James "Brack" Moore, Wendy Guess, Cheryl Martin (Rion) and Ashley Guess (Jesse); great-grandchildren: Ardyn (22), Laya (9) and Jaylee (8); brothers: Vince Guess (Sandy), Glee Guess (Donna) and Bill Guess.

Memorial graveside service and inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Jim's family kindly asks you to pick your favorite golf ball, and tee and stick them at his resting place in memory of his favorite times.

