Guess, Anna V. 1930-2021

ALBANY, Mo. - Anna Vernell Guess, "Nell" to all who knew her, was born on Sept. 10, 1930, in Dinsmore, Arkansas. She was the youngest of four children born to Henry and Eugenia (Bunch) Fancher. Growing up in the rural Ozark mountains, she attended a one room schoolhouse before graduating from Kingston, Arkansas. After school, she took the recommendation of a family friend from Albany, Missouri, to move there and take a job at Old American. Shortly after moving to Albany, she met Maurice Guess. They were married on Aug. 19, 1950.

Nell was ambitious and a hard worker. In addition to her employment at Old American, she worked hanging wallpaper, as a clerk at the Triple B motel, and at the Sears catalog store. The work that Nell seemed to enjoy most was being the matriarch of the Guess Farm family. She was known for cooking the best and biggest meals; which were served every day at noon for anyone that showed up. There was no invitation needed, but if she knew you were coming, she'd be sure to have all your favorites. There was no risk of ever leaving her house hungry.

Nell was incredibly devoted to her Christian faith. She and Maurice were an integral part of the Dorsey Christian Church, serving it in countless capacities over the last seven decades. She was a member of the Dorsey Singers and CWF. Nell was also an avid reader. She enjoyed word puzzles, gardening, country and gospel music, and keeping tabs on all the happenings of her friends and family. She also always managed to make time for her "programs" every day on television. Later in life, she took special joy and interest in her great-grandchildren.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; brothers, Burt and Eugene Fancher; sister, Maxine Whiteley; infant twin daughters, Marian Su and Marcia Lu; and great-grandson, Silas Smith.

She is survived by son, David (Gayle) Guess of Albany; daughter, Denise Hughes of Clinton, Missouri; special niece, Carla (Herb) Hathorn of Huntsville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Megan (Jordan) Forster, Lindsey (Tom) Haldiman, both of Lee's Summit, Missouri; Derick Hughes, Harrisonville, Missouri; Andi (Paul) Houseworth, Apex, North Carolina; and Alyssa (Bobby) Smith, Albany; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Aiden Forster, Weston and Landon Haldiman; Lucas Houseworth, and Willa Smith; many nieces and nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.

Private family funeral service with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Open calling hours: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Silas Lee's Crazy Animal Park in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.