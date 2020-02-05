Gruver, Leon R. 1951-2020

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Leon Robert Gruver, age 68, of Clarksdale, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in St. Joseph.

Leon was born on May 22, 1951, in Atchison, Kansas, to Robert and Barbara (Bush) Gruver.

They preceded him in death.

On June 27, 1981, Leon married Linda Tiller.

He is survived by: his wife; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at The River Church, in St. Joseph.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville, Missouri.

Online condolences:

turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.