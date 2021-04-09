Russel R. Grundel, Jr.

1937 - 2021

CRAIG, Mo. - Russel Roy Grundel, Jr., 83, of Craig, Missouri, passed away April 5, 2021, at a Tarkio, Missouri, care center.

Graveside services: Friday, April 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m., Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials: Three Rivers Hospice or the Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Online condolences can be left and a full obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.