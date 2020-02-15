Jimmy L. Grozinger
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Jimmy Lee Grozinger, 64, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Paula S. Grozinger; daughter, Kimberly Marshall (Jeffrey); son, Brett Grozinger (Tessa); and grandchildren: Adler Marshall, Abby Marshall, Greg Grozinger, Blain Grozinger and Trey Grozinger.
Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Wheeling Christian Church.
Visitation: 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, M.W. Jenkins Expo Center.
Burial: Wheeling Cemetery.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.