AGENCY, Mo. - Cathy Sue Grove, 70, Agency, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

She was born Nov. 6, 1949, in St. Joseph.

Cathy was a 1968 graduate of Central High School.

She married Edward Francis Grove Aug. 30, 1974.

Cathy was a bookkeeper at Crouch Trucking and worked as a nurse's aide at Mid-Buchanan R-5 School, District before retiring.

She was a very kind and loving woman.

There was nothing in life that she enjoyed more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a member of the Missouri Western Gold Coat Club, and enjoyed attending the games and tailgating.

A few other things that Cathy cherished were her yearly trips with her sisters-in-law, the trips to Sannibel Island with family, and the love for the beach.

She also loved to spend time with her sister, Gina and brother, Ted.

Cathy left a special place in all our hearts and will always be a part of us.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion (Utterback) Buhr; and sister, Sharon Laipple.

Survivors include: her husband of 45 years, Edward; children, Matt Grove (Amanda), Lee's Summit, Missouri, Leigh Ann Shiflett (Bart), Green Valley, Missouri; grandchildren: Tyeson Humphrey, Tallon Shiflett, Taryn Shiflett, Mya Grove, Palmer Grove; great-grandchild, Tatum Humphrey; brother, Ted Wheeler; sister, Gina McClain; and several extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.