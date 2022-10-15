Fred W. Grothe, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Frederick C. and Delora (Flemming) Grothe. He graduated from Sutton, Nebraska, High School and worked on a farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served his country for four years as an electrician.
Fred married Jeannine A. McElhaney on May 5, 1963, and they shared nearly 6o years together. She survives of the home.
After the service, Fred attended trade school to finish his electrician training and earn certification. He worked as an electrician for 35 years, first in Lincoln, Nebraska, then back in his hometown of Sutton. He then was an over-the-road truck driver for 11 years. He and Jeannine later moved to St. Joseph, where Fred worked in security and retired.
Fred enjoyed football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He also liked growing tomatoes and roses, but not at the same time. Cribbage was his favorite game and was the center of family game nights.
He was an incredibly gregarious man with a terrible sense of fashion - always wearing his measuring-tape suspenders with every outfit.
Fred was a member of New Life Cathedral in St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Fillman; and brother-in-law, Charles Fillman.
Survivors include his wife, Jeannine; children, Tracy Grimm (Robert), Fritz Grothe (Sarah Miller), and Jennifer Sanders (Brian); eight grandchildren; and his beloved dogs, Bogey, Rusty and Freckles.
Farewell services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Grothe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
