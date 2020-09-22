Lula Mae Grossman 89, St. Joseph, died Sunday Sept. 20, 2020 in St. Joseph.

She was born August 3, 1931, San Luis Obispo.

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Nina Poolman; sons, Virgil and Eugene "Brother" Grossman; two brothers, and a great-grandchild.

Survivors include: husband, Virgil Emerson Grossman of the home, daughter, Judith Ann Becerra, and two sisters; Bonnie and Carol. Five grandchildren, and 8 great- grandchildren.

Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

There are no scheduled services at this time.

