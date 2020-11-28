COUNTRY CLUB VILLAGE, Mo. - Tracy L. Gross, 57, Country Club Village, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

He was born May 31, 1963, to Howard Jerome and Virginia Lee (Chick) Gross.

Tracy worked at Sizzler Family Steakhouse for over 30 years. He then transitioned to San Jose Steakhouse with Manuel Enriquez. He had been there for 17 years, working as their kitchen manager. He became lifelong friends with Manuel and Kevin Talbot. He loved his workplace and all his family there.

He loved being able to spend time with family and friends and going out to eat.

He would always say quirky things to make someone smile.

Tracy was a Christian and he loved the Lord with his whole heart.

He had such a kind, gentle heart. He and his sister had a wonderful, special bond of love.

He was loved by so many and will be so dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Howard and Maude Gross, and Van and Ruby Chick.

Survivors include: sister, Sheila Bowlin (Bill); nieces: Melanie Miller (Corey), Jill Anderson (Eric) and Samantha Weber; great-nieces and great-nephews: Kale, Mackenzie, Cooper, Mason and Paisley; cousin, Patty Barmann Anton; and numerous Chatham and Cason cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

