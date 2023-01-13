Emma D. Snowden Grooms passed away quietly on Jan. 11, 2023, at Living Community of St. Joseph. Emma D. lived her entire life in the Cosby, Missouri, and St. Joseph communities.
Emma D. was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Cosby, to Clarence H. and Pearl (Ford) Vennekohl. She attended Savannah, Missouri, High School and graduated in 1943. Following high school, she attended the Missouri Methodist School of Nursing, St. Joseph, graduating as a registered nurse in 1946. During her nursing education, she enlisted in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corps, serving from 1943 to 1946, and would have served in the U.S. Army if World War 2 had continued.
While working as a nursing supervisor at Missouri Methodist Hospital, she became reacquainted with Lowell Dean "L.D." Snowden, a high school classmate, while he was a patient on her unit. After he recovered, they started dating and later, they were married on Jan. 9, 1949. L.D. and Emma D. moved to a farm near Cosby where they farmed and raised their family together until he passed away in 1974. Several years later, Emma D. met Max W. Grooms who she married in 1979. Max passed away in 1990.
As an RN, nursing patients was very important to Emma D. Since her mother had always wanted to be a nurse, Emma D. carried on her mother's dream by completing the required nursing studies. Her nursing career spanned 50 years which included serving as a supervisor at Methodist hospital and working at several area nursing homes. She remained close to many of her nursing classmates and attended reunions well into her 80s.
Emma D. was active at the churches she attended, and she was involved in several local clubs. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior while attending the Cosby Evangelical United Brethren Church. At an early age she began playing the piano at the Cosby EUB Church and later in life she played both the piano and organ for services at the Long Branch Christian Church and Clair United Methodist Church. Most recently, Emma D. was a member of the Clair United Methodist Church, active in the Clair United Methodist Women's group, and served as the local and regional president of this group. She also was a member of the Questors, Runcie Club, and the Moila Shrine Needles.
Preceding Emma D. in death were her parents; brother, Donald; husbands, L. D. and Max; and her grandson, Clinton Watts.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Gary) Watts, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Dr. Kent (Suzanne) Snowden, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Kevin (Lori) Snowden, of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or the Cosby Zion Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
