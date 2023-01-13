Emma D. Snowden Grooms passed away quietly on Jan. 11, 2023, at Living Community of St. Joseph. Emma D. lived her entire life in the Cosby, Missouri, and St. Joseph communities.

Emma D. was born Jan. 6, 1926, in Cosby, to Clarence H. and Pearl (Ford) Vennekohl. She attended Savannah, Missouri, High School and graduated in 1943. Following high school, she attended the Missouri Methodist School of Nursing, St. Joseph, graduating as a registered nurse in 1946. During her nursing education, she enlisted in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corps, serving from 1943 to 1946, and would have served in the U.S. Army if World War 2 had continued.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.