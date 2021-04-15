TROY, Kan. - Olga Louise Gronniger, 83, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home.

Olga was born on Feb. 24, 1938, in Denton, Kansas, to August and Eugenie (Davignon) Gronniger Sr.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Benedictine College and worked in Graphic Arts as a manager for Hallmark Cards, there she was known as "the chocolate chip lady".

Olga was an avid gardener and herbalist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Henry Paul Gronniger, brother, Joseph Gronniger and niece, Ramona (Ricklefs) Barbary.

Survivors, Nikolaus J. Kohler, of the home; daughter, Cavell Gronniger, Kansas City, Missouri; grandsons, Nicolas Ventura Gronniger and Nathan Ventura Gronniger; siblings, Eugenie Ricklefs, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, August Gronniger Jr., Troy, Theodore "Tim" Gronniger, Troy, Susan Bandelier, Troy, Richard Gronniger, St. Joseph, and Mary Johnson, Troy; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Celebration of Life at a later date. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements. www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.