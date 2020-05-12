TROY, Kan. - Joseph "Joe" Gronniger, 80, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Troy.

Joe was born on Jan. 2, 1940, in Denton, Kansas, to August and Eugenie (Davignon) Gronniger, Sr. He lived most of his life in Troy, moving there in 1944. Joe graduated from St. Benedict's College in Atchison, Kansas, with a degree in chemistry.

He served in the U.S. Army and attended the Defense Language Institute, during his military service he was a Russian Translator. Joe retired from Altec in St. Joseph, Missouri

He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Henry Paul.

Survivors: siblings, Olga Gronniger, of Troy, Eugenie Ricklefs, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, August Peter Gronniger Jr. of Troy, Theodore "Tim" Gronniger, of Troy, Susan Bandelier, of Troy, Richard Gronniger of St. Joseph, Mary Johnson, of Troy; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, cousins

Private family Rosary and MASS will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy

Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, in Troy, where there will be a flag-folding ceremony under the auspice of the U.S. Army.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.