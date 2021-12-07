Mary L. Groneweg
Mary L. Groneweg, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Edith Byrd.
Mary is survived by husband, Donald; daughter, Kimberly Groneweg; grandchildren, Lee Sell, Jr. and Tyler Arrowood; great- grandchildren, Nevaeh and Brayden.
Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was all about family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at our chapel.
Funeral service Thursday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Groneweg, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.