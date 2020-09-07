John Jerry Grom, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born Oct. 11, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Pearl and Joseph Grom.

He graduated from Benton High School and the St. Joseph Junior College.

He retired from AGP after 25 years of service.

John enjoyed baseball, softball, horseshoes, and fishing and attended St. Joseph's Cathedral catholic church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karene Waggoner.

Survivors include: wife, Karon Grom of the home; sons: John "Joe" (Kathi) Grom, and Jason Grom, St. Joseph, Charles Walters, Saint Joseph, Brian (Shelley) Walters, Reeds Spring, Missouri; daughter, Sherry Gale Grom of Florida; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters; Terry Cunning, Judy Paden of Agency, Missouri and Shirley Berry of Colebrook, New Hampshire.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Humane Society.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.