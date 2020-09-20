Helen V. Groh, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

She was born June 2, 1928, in Quincy, Illinois, to Ernest and Ida (Chewning) Forden.

Helen married Welcome Groh Nov. 25, 1959. He preceded her in death Feb. 1999.

She was a member of VFW Auxiliary.

Helen loved cats and dogs, but most of all spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; son-in-law, Gene Phillips; and niece, Jill Walker.

Survivors include: children, Karen Phillips, Albert Roscoe (Terri); seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Warren; and niece, Jean Warren; other numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.