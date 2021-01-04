Groebe, Elmer L. 1935-2020

OSBORN, Mo. - Elmer Lee Groebe, 85, of Osborn, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at his home.

Elmer Lee was born Aug. 14, 1935, in Cameron, Missouri, to Elmer A. and Minnie (Rogers) Groebe.

Elmer Lee was a 1953 graduate of Cameron High School and a long-time farmer.

He was currently president and board member of Clinton County Water District #3 and former board member of Cameron Coop.

Elmer Lee was preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Kathryn; and sister, Anna May Richardson.

He is survived by: wife Judy, of the home; daughter, Anita (Noel) Scott, Cameron; son, Dwayne (Ronda) Groebe, Osborn; step-daughters, Tracy Arnold and Tricia Jones, both of Stewartsville, Missouri; five grandchildren: Chad (Morgan) Scott, Eric Scott, Megan (Josh) Ault, Kayla (Clint) Caselman, Jared Groebe; four great grandchildren: Grady Scott, Tenley Ault, Landry Scott, Carson Ault.

Friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home from Noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 and Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to: Osborn Fire District, Osborn Ball Field or Cameron Education Foundation in care of Elmer Lee Groebe for Ag Department.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.