Ruth D. (Vaughn) Groce, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

She was born June 28, 1960, in St. Joseph, to Gerald and Thelma (Hatheway) Vaughn.

Ruth married Charles Groce June 21, 2003. He survives of the home. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.

Additional survivors include: son, Shane Williams (Amy); daughter, Tracy Embrey (Melissa); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.