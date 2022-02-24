Vickie Leanna Griswold, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at a local hospital.
Vickie was born on Oct. 25, 1949, in St. Joseph, to the late John and Roberta (Lynch) Warden. She was a 1967 graduate of Lafayette High School.
Vickie was a member of Trinity United Brethren Church of Christ.
Vickie was married to Richard Griswold for 42 years and to that union three children were born. Vickie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who showered her family with love and affection.
Vickie enjoyed her last 10 years with her companion, Dan Walser, who survives her.
Additional Survivors include her three children, Tony Griswold (Angie), Richie Griswold (Marsha) and Sheri Webb (Billy); eight grandchildren, Samantha Brant (Andrew), Brooke Griswold, Cullen Miller (Alea), Erika Smith, Cheyenne Griswold, Savannah Victoria Griswold, Jordan Greer (Jordan), Billie Webb; 10 great-grandchildren, Zane, Chloe, Alexa, Adalee, Reece, Madelyn, Cambryn, Paisley, Londyn, Emma and one on the way; siblings, John Warden (Joyce), Shirley Herner (Larry), Sharon Moutray (Ron), Wanda Weston (Larry "Pup"); numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Marissa and Jason.
Mrs. Griswold has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 US-59, St. Joseph. A Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
