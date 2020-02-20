Shirley Rae (Chrisman) Grissinger was born Nov. 16, 1933, in St. Joseph, to Charles and Virginia Chrisman.

Shirley attended Central High and in 1951, married Oakey Grissinger.

Shirley passed on Feb. 15, 2020, and leaves behind: daughters, Marla Hunter-Copple (Steve) and Susan Grissinger; grandchildren: Jeremy, Shannon, Jennifer and Phil; and great-grandchildren: Hailey, Madelynn and Hunter.

No services at this time.

Contributions to: American Heart Association or St. Luke's Hospice House.