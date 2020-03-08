Grisham, Rex 1935-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Rex Grisham, 84, of Gower, passed away, Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born on June 20, 1935, to Lester Clark and Helen E. (Wade) Grisham in Platte County, Missouri.

Rex attended school at Rocky Point School in Platte County, later Grayson School, and graduated from Gower High School.

On Aug. 18, 1957, he was united in marriage to Anna Lou "Lukie" Grisham.

After their marriage they lived in Gower, where they made their home.

His wife, Lukie, preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 2014.

Rex was a farmer, and worked at Purina, E&M and owned and operated a plumbing business.

He was very involved in the Gower community and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.

Rex was also preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: his daughters, Julie McDowell and Gina Farmer and husband, Mark; four grandchildren: Bret (Jaycee) Farmer, Alex (Courtney) McDowell, Katelyn McDowell and Abby Farmer; great-grandchildren: Hannah Elaine, Cam Rexel, Curtis Wesley, Cooper Michael, Wesley Kenneth, Gracelynn Michelle Pearl; sister, Jane Schuster; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to East Buchanan FFA.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.