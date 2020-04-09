Grippando, John "Johnny Ray" 1961-2020

John "Johnny Ray" Grippando, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

He was born March 7, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of the late Marilee and John Grippando Jr.

He was a caregiver at several local nursing homes, and enjoyed watching TV, drawing and spending time with his grandsons.

Johnny Ray was preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Ronnie Grippando.

Survivors include: son, Adam (Lyndsey) Grippando, St. Joseph; brothers: Jerry Dean, Dennis and Brian (Michelle) Grippando, all of St. Joseph; grandsons, Ryan and Parker Grippando.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Ashland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.