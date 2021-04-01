Jeffrey L. Grippando, 38, of St, Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, in St. Joseph.

He was born Aug. 1, 1982, in St. Joseph, son of Cathy and Brian Starr.

Survivors include: his parents; three sons: Dylan, Gage, and Ja'Kobi Grippando; grandson, James; and brothers, Jeremy Starr, and Brian (Candice) Starr; and his companion, Danielle Dakon.

Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Jeff Grippando memorial fund online, at www.ruppfuneral.com. Funeral fund or to the funeral home.

Online condolence, Livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.