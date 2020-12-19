SAVANNAH, Mo. --Terry Grinlinton, 71, Savannah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

He was born June 2, 1949, to Arthur and Margaret (Bluma) Grinlinton.

Terry was a Lafayette High School graduate. He served in the Marines, during the Vietnam War.

Terry worked for the Missouri National Guard as a Civil Engineer. He worked on projects in Washington, DC and Las Vegas, Nevada, while working for Control Services Company.

Terry was a member of the International Operating Engineers Local 101.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Betty; brothers: Jerry, Ron, Clarence, Larry; twins, Mary Margaret and Arthur Charles.

Survivors include: his loyal service dog, Toby; son, Nick Grinlinton (Cherbrale); grandson, Axel; sisters: Barbara (Jerry) Ashlock, Billie Grinlinton (Steve Runke), Marti Schultz (Steve), Debbie Parks; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many special friends.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date, with burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

