Marsha Joanne Grimmig, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Mosaic life care hospital. She was born Feb. 23, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of the late Hilda and Leroy Langston. She worked at Weidmaier's Truck Stop, and MoKan Containers.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Grimmig; sisters, Linda Langston, Anna Donaldson, Marie Dunfield, and Barbara Schimmel; brothers, George Bascue, Michael Bascue, and Leroy Langston.
Survivors include, son Todd Pace (Debbie McGuire); grandchildren Jaymz, Dillon, and Allie, brothers, Robert (Candace) Langston, and Kenneth (Beverly) Langston; sisters, Teresa Maasen, and Mary (Fred) Donaldson; brother- in-law, Ted Schimmell; companion, Danny Smith, and his children: Sabrina and Shane Colby, stepchildren: Ronald (Danielle) Grimmig, Emil (Tina) Grimmig, and Sandy Gumfory, as well as several step grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday with funeral services and public live stream: 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Richard Dunfield officiating. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.