Jack Grimm, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

He was born Oct. 31, 1944, to Merl and Freda (Kears) Grimm.

Jack married Lucy A. Widgery, Dec. 18, 1965.

He retired from Fermenta and later worked with the school district, retiring in 2008.

Jack enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Marvin Grimm; sisters: Patricia Harper, Norma Wier and Phyllis Parker.

Survivors include: Lucy Grimm, of the home; daughters: Donna (Rick) Cadwallader, Jalene Grimm and Debbie Grimm; grandsons, Bryce Cadwallader and Jordan Grimm; granddaughters, Haley Cadwallader and Cheyenne Grimm.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Renewed Church.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Renewed Church.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.