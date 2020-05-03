Grimes, Margie L. 1929-2020

Margie L. Grimes, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

She was born April 25, 1929, to William and Ellie (Chapple) Brazelton.

Margie enjoyed religious TV programs.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters; and a brother.

Survivors include nephew, Michael Smith, of Grandview, Missouri, and nieces, Joyce Smith, of Kansas City, Missouri and Beth Sherlock, of Savannah, Missouri.

Natural Farewell services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

