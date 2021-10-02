Grimes, Marcia J. 1940-2021 Scottsdale, Ariz.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -In loving memory of Jeanene Grimes, 81, of Scottsdale, who passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 17, 2021.
She was born on July 29, 1940, in St. Joseph.
She was married to Dick Grimes for 50 years and raised four daughters.
Jeanene was a member of PEO in Marshalltown, Iowa, taught tole painting classes, worked in retail clothing, ran Perfect Party Rental with her husband in Scottsdale, and was involved in numerous social clubs.
Jeanene was a fiercely loyal friend to many. She enjoyed dancing, golfing, baking and socializing with friends, participating in two dining out groups. She will be greatly missed by all who have been blessed by knowing her.
Jeanene is survived by: daughter, Renee and Denny Hogan, daughter, Jan and Don Leisy, daughter, Jennifer and Sam Gregg, daughter, Jodi Grimes; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buffy.
She is preceded in death by Dick Grimes and her dog, Gigi.
In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out to lunch!
Private internment to be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, followed by a celebration of life. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
