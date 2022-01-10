Jean Ann Grimes, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Harold Grimes, Sr.; and son, Harold Grimes, Jr.
She is survived by sons, Timothy Nelson and Carl Grimes (Jenifer Watson).
Arrangements: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family requests contributions to Jean's Funeral Fund.
