Harold Laverne "Curly", "Little Harold", "Harry", Grimes, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born July 15, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Jean and Harold Grimes, Sr.

He graduated from Benton High School, and worked at Mid Cities trucking as a mechanic, and at Altec as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, anything outdoors, and working on cars.

Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Laverne Grimes, Sr..

Survivors include mother, Jean Ann Grimes, St. Joseph; daughter, Rachel (Eric) Clark, St. Joseph; half brothers, Tim Nelson, and Carl Grimes.

Mr. Grimes will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

