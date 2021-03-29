HAMILTON, Mo. - Jeneveve "Jennie" Pearl Grim, 45, of Hamilton, passed away March 26, 2021.

Jeneveve was born May 31, 1975, to Benjamin and Victoria (Bray) Williams.

Jennie married Christopher Grim June 7, 1993, in Bethany, Missouri. She worked as a coder for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Victoria and step-father, Melvin Sharp.

Jennie is survived by: her husband, Chris of the home; three sons: Kaleb (Kelsy) Grim, Hamilton, Corey Grim, Chillicothe, Missouri, Michael Grim, Hamilton; six grandchildren: Audri, Brantley, Crisalynn, Parker, Paisley, Peyton; father, Benjamin Williams, Medford, Oregon; brother, Ben Williams Jr.; sisters, Trish Young and Tina Williams.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.