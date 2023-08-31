Griggs Sr., Roger 1973-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Griggs Sr., Roger 1973-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger Griggs Sr., 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug, 29, 2023, in St. Joseph.Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home where family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Interment at Ashland Cemetery.Memorials are requested to Roger Griggs Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Roger Griggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 1, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 31, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 30, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBolckow man dies in Andrew County crashWeek 1 HS football: Final scoresGodfather's Pizza set to partner with FastgasReed Automotive building new Chevrolet dealershipDowntown grocery store moves forward after securing property fundingQuikTrip opening set for next summerMan dies after explosion at home garageSt. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023St. Joseph woman seriously injured in Friday crashSisters of Solace set to open business location
