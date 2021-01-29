LIBERTY, Mo. - Steven Griffith, 71, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2021, while in Florida with his wife, Jacklyn.

Steven is survived by: his wife, Jacklyn; sons Michael and Jeffrey; brothers, David and Mark; and grandchildren: Ava, Hannah, William, Ashlyn and Blake.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Ashland United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Blakely Cemetery in Easton, Missouri.