KANSAS CITY (NORTH) Mo. - Shawn Griffith, 50, Kansas City (North), died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

He was born Dec. 4, 1970, in St. Joseph to David and Deborah (Petesch) Griffith.

The body will lie-in-state from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, Missouri.

Masks are required. No more than 10 people allowed in chapel at a time.

Private family service.

Full obituary and condolences available at meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.