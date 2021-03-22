MOUND CITY, Mo. - Doris J. Griffith, 88, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
She was born March 23, 1932, in Oregon, Missouri, to Lester and Bonnie McNemee.
Doris was a member of the Mound City United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed talking on the phone and visiting with many friends and family. Doris especially enjoyed cooking and baking pies. She always cooked the grandchildren's favorite foods.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Griffith; parents; three sisters, Mary Phelan, Lavona Egbert and Betty Morton; and four brothers, Glen, Donnie, Richard and John.
Survivors include children, Dick Griffith, Denise (Dennis) Acklin, and Dennis Griffith; grandchildren, Dustin (Meredith) Acklin, Kolby (Jill) Griffith, Carrie (Kurt) Mueller, Kayla Acklin, and Travis (Laura) Acklin; great-grandchildren, Paige, LeAnne, Avery, and Ethan Griffith, Simon and Emmie Mueller, and Aiden and Cade Acklin.
Private Graveside Services and Inurnment, Maitland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mound City United Methodist Church.
www.pettijohncrawford.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.