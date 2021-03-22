MOUND CITY, Mo. - Doris J. Griffith, 88, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.

She was born March 23, 1932, in Oregon, Missouri, to Lester and Bonnie McNemee.

Doris was a member of the Mound City United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed talking on the phone and visiting with many friends and family. Doris especially enjoyed cooking and baking pies. She always cooked the grandchildren's favorite foods.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Griffith; parents; three sisters, Mary Phelan, Lavona Egbert and Betty Morton; and four brothers, Glen, Donnie, Richard and John.

Survivors include children, Dick Griffith, Denise (Dennis) Acklin, and Dennis Griffith; grandchildren, Dustin (Meredith) Acklin, Kolby (Jill) Griffith, Carrie (Kurt) Mueller, Kayla Acklin, and Travis (Laura) Acklin; great-grandchildren, Paige, LeAnne, Avery, and Ethan Griffith, Simon and Emmie Mueller, and Aiden and Cade Acklin.

Private Graveside Services and Inurnment, Maitland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mound City United Methodist Church.

www.pettijohncrawford.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.