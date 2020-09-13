Griffin, Wayne E. 1941-2020

Wayne Edward Griffin, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
He was born in Bangor, Maine, Nov. 17, 1941, to Carl and Delia Griffin.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: children: Marcia Dotson, Kenneth Griffin, Sr., Felicia Griffin-Bourne (Doug), Jeff Griffin; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home, to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Wayne's Tribute Page at: www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.