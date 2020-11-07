Griffin, Therese J. 1930-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Therese Jane Griffin, 90, of Maysville, Missouri, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Cameron, Missouri, to Daniel J. and Gertrude Mary (Deiter) O'Connor.

Therese was a graduate of Cameron High School, class of 1948.

She was a surgical nurse's aide at the Cameron Community Hospital for over 30 years, until her retirement. Therese was a lifetime member of St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Preceding her in death: her husband, Keith Griffin; and brother, Joe O'Connor.

Survivors: sons, Tony (Pam) Griffin, Glendale, Arizona, and Jim (Gladys) Griffin, Kansas City, Missouri; daughters, Anne (Randy) Sedgwick, Cameron, and Susie (Rob) Ruth, Colleyville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Angie (Al) Buster, Shelly (Phillip) Hunter, Danny (Amber) Ruth, Ryan (Keri) Sedgwick, Blake (Ashley) Sedgwick, Adam (Audra) Griffin, Lindsay (A.J.) Mather, Megan Martin, Tony Griffin and Daniel (Diana) Sierra; 25 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Munchin Catholic.

Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. following the visitation. Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Munchin Catholic Church in memory of Therese Griffin.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.