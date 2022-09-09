Griffin, LCpl John M. 2000-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - LCpl John Michael Griffin "Crime Dog Griffin", age 21, was born Nov. 13, 2000, in St. Joseph, the son of Michael Griffin and Jennifer (Hinshaw) Griffin, and passed away Aug. 25, 2022, in Twentynine Palms, California.

John was a 2019 graduate of Stewartsville, Missouri, High School. While attending high school, he enjoyed playing football for the Stewartsville Cardinals and being the loudest basketball fan. He graduated at semester so he could fulfill his enlistment in the United States Marine Corp.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.