Griffin, LCpl John M. 2000-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - LCpl John Michael Griffin "Crime Dog Griffin", age 21, was born Nov. 13, 2000, in St. Joseph, the son of Michael Griffin and Jennifer (Hinshaw) Griffin, and passed away Aug. 25, 2022, in Twentynine Palms, California.
John was a 2019 graduate of Stewartsville, Missouri, High School. While attending high school, he enjoyed playing football for the Stewartsville Cardinals and being the loudest basketball fan. He graduated at semester so he could fulfill his enlistment in the United States Marine Corp.
He had a huge heart and would help anyone he could. John liked to play video games with his buddies, would take any bet or dare, and delighted in picking on his little brother. He was a dirt road traveler spending many hours driving the gravel roads of Missouri and the sand roads in California with his buddies.
He was greeted by a host of angels including his grandfather, John Hinshaw; great-grandfather, Del Wilson; and special relative, Darren Griffin.
Survivors include his parents, Michael Griffin and Jennifer Griffin; brother, Diesel Griffin; paternal grandparents, Dale and Rosie Brewer; maternal grandparents, Jess and Margo McPhee; great-grandmother, Marjorie Wilson; uncle, Jesse (Mary Kay) Griffin; and aunt, Jamie (Jeremy) Jackson; cousins, Tony Griffin, Ashley Griffin Finney, Abbie Jackson, Allie Jackson, and Addie Jackson; other relatives and special friends.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Camp Farwesta with burial following at Old School Presbyterian Cemetery in Stewartsville. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The John Griffin Memorial Fund at Independent Farmers Bank.
