Griffin, Aivry M. 2004-2022 Grant City, Mo.

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Aivry Marie Griffin was born on July 29, 2004, in Maryville, Missouri, and departed this world on Jan. 19, 2022 at Mosaic Hospital in Albany Missouri.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Worth County R-III High School Gymnasium, where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday. Burial: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale Missouri.
Memorial: Aivry Griffin Memorial Fund c/o Great Western Bank, Grant City, Missouri 64456.
Arrangements: andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
