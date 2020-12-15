Vincent Jerald Griffey, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born April 27, 1962, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Lavelle Griffey. He attended Lafayette High School, and he owned Midwest Photography for many years.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially enjoying those hobbies with his son Jason. He was also a drywall finisher for many years.

Vince was preceded in death by his father, Lavelle Griffey; son, Chris M. Griffey; and great-grandson, Kayden.

Survivors include: his mother, Mary (Jim) Ozenberger, St. Joseph; wife, Kristi Griffey of the home; grandchildren, Ashley, Trinton, Jordan, Ariel, and Dalton; great-granddaughter, Phynlee; great-grandson, Jameson; sister, Sharon (Mike) Portman; and brothers, Bruce (Robin) Griffey and Jim (Pam) Griffey.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Vincent Griffey fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.