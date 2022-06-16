Griffey, Paul M. Fairfax, Mo.

Paul M. Griffey

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Paul Mitchell "Mitch" Griffey, age 69, of Fairfax, Missouri, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri.

Per Mr. Griffey's request his body has been cremated under the care of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, Missouri. There will be no services held.

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Griffey, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

