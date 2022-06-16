Griffey, Paul M. Fairfax, Mo. Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul M. GriffeyFAIRFAX, Mo. - Paul Mitchell "Mitch" Griffey, age 69, of Fairfax, Missouri, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri.Per Mr. Griffey's request his body has been cremated under the care of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, Missouri. There will be no services held.Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Paul Griffey, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Missouri Paul Mitchell Griffey Paul M. Fairfax Rock St. Joseph Craig Memorial × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 16, 2022 Late Notices, June 15, 2022 Late Notices, June 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLaw enforcement searching for missing kayakerOwner has high hopes for property at Belt and BeckSixteen graduate from MWSU Law Enforcement AcademyBusiness wraps up projects left by another company's closingIt's just a measly mile — times 365Renewal or oblivion? Fire exposes perilous futureFarmers face drought in west, rain glut in east, high prices for allMan in stable condition after Friday stabbingChiefs training camp enters last year of contract with MWSUDog the Bounty Hunter speaks at Cameron prison
