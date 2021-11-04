Griffey, Nancy J. 1941-2021 Hopkins, Mo.

HOPKINS, Mo. - Nancy Josephine "Jody" Griffey, 80, of Hopkins, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at her home.
Nancy was born on Jan. 25, 1941, in Great Bend, Kansas, to John T. and Vada F. (Lanterman) Mooney.
She attended Hopkins High School.
Nancy was a homemaker and attended the First Christian Church of Hopkins.
She married Drexel L. Griffey on July 6, 1960, in Bedford, Iowa.
He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 2001.
She was also preceded by: her parents; her three daughters: Lora Rybolt, Kathy Gladman, Joy Hansen; and one brother, James Mooney.
Survivors include: her two brothers, Richard (Sharon) Mooney, Deltaville, Virginia and David (Ireene) Mooney of St. Joseph; two sons-in-law, Ed Hansen, Hopkins, Missouri and Mark Rybolt, Bedford, Iowa; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the First Christian Church of Hopkins, under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
