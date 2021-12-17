Griffey, Janice 1942-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Janice Griffey, 79, St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
She was born Jan. 18, 1942, in St. Joseph, to George and Ellen (Howard) Barker
Janice married Bob Griffey Dec. 31, 1959. He preceded her in death Sept. 20, 1988.
She enjoyed antiques and gardening.
Janice was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include children, Rick Griffey, Missouri City, Texas, Colette Reiter, Denver, Colorado, Bridgette Bucholz (Eric) Kiowa, Colorado; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Barker (Linda), St. Joseph, George Barker (Wyonna), Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
